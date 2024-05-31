Turkish economy grow by 5.7 percent

31 May 2024 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish economy grew by 5.7 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

According to the report, the largest growth was recorded in the construction sector - 11.1 percent. The growing services include information and communication, professional, administrative and support services, industry, agriculture and public sector management.

During this period, the volume of exports of goods and services to Turkiye increased by 4 percent, while the level of imports decreased by 3.1 percent.

---

