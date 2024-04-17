TikTok closed in Kyrgyzstan

17 April 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kyrgyzstan will restrict access to the TikTok social network, Azernews reports, citing the Kyrgyz media.

This information was confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development.

All Internet service providers in the country received a letter from the Service for Regulation and Supervision in the Communications Industry, which asks to restrict access to the TikTok information service in the country and provide a written response by April 18.

The Ministry explained that these measures were taken on the basis of a letter from the State Committee for National Security.

"The reason for the decision was TikTok's failure to comply with the Law "On Measures to prevent Harm to Children's Health, their physical, intellectual, mental, spiritual and moral development." The law defines the types of information that harm the health and development of children," the Ministry of Finance said.

Recall that the authorities tried to block TikTok back in August 2023. Then the Ministry of Culture sent out a letter with a corresponding request, which stated complaints about "negative content for children and the spread of false messages for adults." Later, the head of the relevant service assured that there would be no blocking yet.

