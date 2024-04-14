Emirates resumes flights to Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon

14 April 2024 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Dubai-based Emirates airline decided to resume the flights to Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon today, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We resume our regular flights to and from Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq starting on the second half of April 14, because these countries have previously reopened their airspace," the airline said.

The representative notes that Emirates "monitors the situation closely and coordinates its actions with corresponding authorities."

Previously, the authorities of Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon decided to reopen their airspace. Despite that, UAE’s Emirates, Etihad Airways and Flydubai cancelled or postponed some flights, scheduled for April 14.

An Etihad Airways representative told TASS that the airline plans to resume its regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut on April 15. Meanwhile, the airline noted that, "there is still a potential risk of certain disruptions, because the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries remains temporarily closed."

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, attributed to Israel. The Iranian state media said that the strike targeted Israeli military facilities. The IDF claimed that it intercepted 99% from approximately 300 missiles moving towards Israel, adding that insignificant damage was caused to the Nevatim airbase. No killed or seriously injured Israelis were reported.

