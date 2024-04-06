Three African countries demand G7 review diamond certification mechanism

6 April 2024 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The authorities of Angola, Botswana and Namibia expressed their dissatisfaction with the provision requiring diamonds to be sent to Belgium for certification and appealed to the Group of Seven (G7) countries to cancel this requirement, Azernews reports.

The President of Botswana, Mokgwitsi Messi, stressed that this requirement negatively affects the interests of African countries, especially Botswana, which is the largest diamond producer in Africa.

He noted that the diamond tracking mechanism proposed by the G7 is detrimental to African producers, and expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Belgium has become the only diamond verification center.

Masisi stressed that the introduction of the G7 certification system has led to disruptions in the international diamond trade.

