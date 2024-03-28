Russia expresses concern over Armenia-US-EU meeting

28 March 2024 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned about the Armenia-US-EU meeting, Azernews reports, citing the spokesperson of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, on the telegram channel.

The meeting planned to be held on April 5 in the format of Armenia-US-European Union (EU) aims to weaken the existing security and economic cooperation mechanisms in the South Caucasus.

According to her, such meetings cause concern in Moscow because they are particularly anti-Russian in nature.

"These meetings cause concern in most countries in the region. Because they aim not to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia but to involve the South Caucasus in the extremely divisive approaches of the Western world. Moreover, such meetings are aimed at creating new dividing lines in the region, forcing the countries of the region to adhere to the anti-Russian agenda, disrupting their ties with Moscow, and weakening existing regional security and economic cooperation mechanisms."

Zakharova emphasised that Armenia, in front of the whole world, is turning into a tool for implementing extremely dangerous plans that are completely contrary to the fundamental interests of the Armenian people in the collective West.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz