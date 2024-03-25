February data: $19.35 bln loaned, $18.71 bln deposited by banks in Georgia

25 March 2024 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

Commercial banks in Georgia loaned ₾52.24 billion ($19.35bln) and received deposits of ₾50.50 billion ($18.71bln) in February, the latest data from the National Bank of Georgia showsç Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The volume of loans increased by 0.68 percent compared to the previous month, while the number of deposits decreased by 0.36 percent month-on-month.

Last month, the volume of term deposits decreased by 0.96 percent, while on-demand deposits increased by 0.07 percent, the NBG also said.

Loans taken out in the national currency increased by 1.40 percent, while the volume of loans in foreign currency decreased by 0.21 percent.

---

