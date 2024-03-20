Belarus’ fixed-capital investments at Br4.7bn in January-February 2024

20 March 2024 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus’ fixed-capital investments made up Br4.7 billion in January-February 2024, BelTA learned from the National Statistical Committee, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

The regional breakdown is the following: Minsk Oblast is in the lead (24.3%) followed by the city of Minsk (18.4%), Brest Oblast (14.3%), Gomel Oblast (13.7%), Grodno Oblast (10.9%), Vitebsk Oblast (9.6%), and Mogilev Oblast (8.8%).

As far as the technological structure of fixed-capital investments is concerned, construction and installation works accounted for 47.3%, machines, equipment, and vehicles - for 38.8%, and other kinds of works and costs - 13.9%.

The share of state investments in the total fixed-capital investments reached 43.7%, with the share of private investments at 54.1% and foreign investments at 2.3%.

