Georgian PM announces China to introduce visa-free travel for Georgian citizens

26 February 2024 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday said the Chinese Government had made a decision to introduce visa-free travel to the country for Georgian citizens, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his remarks, Kobakhidze noted Georgian nationals would be able to stay in China without a visa for up to 30 days.

China has decided to introduce visa-free travel for Georgian citizens. Citizens of Georgia will be able to spend 30 consecutive days in China without a visa. This is an important decision that will make it easier for our fellow citizens to travel to China and will create new opportunities for further development of political, economic and cultural ties between Georgia and China”, he said at a Government meeting.

The Government head stressed the decision was “another important practical result” of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two states last year.

The Georgian Government last year announced visa-free travel to the country for Chinese citizens, citing attracting visitors and mutual economic investments among “main interests” behind the decision.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz