26 Georgian companies featured at largest food exhibition in Dubai Gulfood 2024 - Enterprise Georgia

24 February 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Twenty-six Georgian companies have featured at the largest food exhibition in Dubai - Gulfood 2024 with the support of Enterprise Georgia, the state agency promoting entrepreneurship, investment and exports, the agency said on Friday, Azernews reports, Agenda.

Georgian export-oriented companies were presented in two thematic pavilions and showcased processed fruits and vegetables, juices, nuts and spices, as well as meat products, cheese, seafood, lemonade and other products.

Mikheil Khidureli, the CEO of Enterprise Georgia, said the number of visitors to the exhibition was “unprecedentedly high” and noted the Georgian companies had the opportunity to meet the “largest buyers” of the world’s food and beverage sector.

The international buyers show special interest in Georgian products”, Khidureli added.

At the Gulfood exhibition, which ran from February 19 to February 23 and featured food and beverage communities from 127 countries, Georgian companies held B2B meetings with potential partners to diversify export markets.

