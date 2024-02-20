Paris hosts roundtable discussion on COP29

20 February 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On February 20, dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a high-level roundtable discussion will be held at the International Energy Agency headquarters, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, on his official X account.

He noted that the main purpose of the discussions to be held under the leadership of COP28 President Sultan Al-Jabir will be to review the results of COP28 within the United Arab Emirates consensus and determine the next steps for COP29.

World climate and energy leaders, official representatives from different countries, and diplomats will participate in the meeting. Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister and Chief Negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev will represent Azerbaijan at the meeting.

Recall that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan successfully participated at the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year. Addressing the event, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev expressed gratitude to the Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the excellent organisation of the COP28.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz