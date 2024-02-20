China declares its readiness to cooperate with Germany

20 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Beijing is ready to cooperate with Berlin to avoid disruptions, achieve greater consensus, and understand and support each other on issues related to the key interests of the two states, Azernews reports, citing this was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang Yi said that there is "no fundamental conflict of interest" between China and Germany, and their ties are constantly strengthening and expanding.

"Faced with changes and uncertainty in the modern world, China and Germany, as two major countries and important engines of global economic growth, must maintain exchanges and strengthen mutual understanding and mutual trust in order to promote Sino-German ties on the right path, contributing to peace, stability, development and prosperity," the agency quotes Xinhua the words of the Chinese minister.

---

