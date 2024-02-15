South Korea, Cuba establish diplomatic relations

15 February 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea and Cuba have established diplomatic relations, Azernews reports, citing the Yonhap news agency.

News agency stated that this was distributed by the Permanent Mission of South Korea to the United Nations.

"The decision to establish official relations between the two States was taken in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, the purposes and principles of international law, as well as the spirit and rules defined by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961. ", - said the representative of South Korea to the UN. The parties mutually decided to open embassies in Seoul and Havana.

It should be noted that Cuba is one of the few countries with close relations with North Korea based on socialist ideology. During the Cold War period after World War II, the parties demonstrated a close alliance. There is also an embassy of Cuba in Pyongyang.

South Korea has not had any official relations with this country since the Cuban Revolution of 1959. Cuba is the 193rd country with which South Korea has established diplomatic relations.

---

