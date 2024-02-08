North Korea repeales law on economic cooperation with South Korea

8 February 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Pyongyang has annulled previously adopted laws governing economic cooperation with the South. These are the Law on Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation, adopted in 2005, and the Law on the Special Tourist Zone in the Geumgangsan Mountains, adopted in 2011, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The relevant decision was made the day before by the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK. Earlier in North Korea, the institutions that dealt with inter-Korean relations - the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Motherland and the Department of Tourism in the Geumgangsan Mountains were liquidated.

According to the Ministry of Reunification of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the repeal of the laws was expected, and this step will lead to further isolation of North Korea. Meanwhile, the agreements on inter-Korean economic cooperation do not lose their force due to North Korea's unilateral decision.

---

