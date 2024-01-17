Apple allows rejection of function of measuring blood oxygen from smartwatch

17 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Apple may exclude the function of measuring blood oxygen levels from its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

On December 21, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) confirmed the ban on the sale of certain Apple Watch models due to violation of Masimo's patent.

The day before, the US Customs and Border Control Service (CBP) decided that the ban on the import and sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States could be lifted with the modernization of devices. It was not specified exactly what changes were being discussed.

Reuters and Bloomberg note that Apple is working on software upgrades to eliminate the use of pulse oximetry technology - it is this technology that Masimo has patented. The company's modernization plans influenced CBP's decision.

The ban on the sale of the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models came into force on December 26. The court ruled that Apple violated Masimo's patent by using a blood oxygen sensor in the watch. On December 26, Apple filed an appeal against the import and sales ban and asked the court to delay the start of the ban while considering its appeal. On December 27, sales resumed while the company's complaint was being considered.

