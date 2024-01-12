Russian FM calls Armenia's statements on peacekeepers' activities in Garabagh destructive

12 January 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today that the statements of the Armenian authorities regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan are destructive, Azernews reports.

"We see these statements, we consider them destructive and, most importantly, inconsistent with reality. Strangely, they continue. We have a very trusting, good, and dense dialogue with our colleagues from the Armenian Foreign Ministry. We have repeatedly conveyed Russia's position on these statements, saying that they bring only new problems to bilateral relations," the official spokeswoman said.

Zakharova called the Armenian side's statements attempts to "fudge the facts for the sake of shirking responsibility."

According to her, such statements do not contribute either to the strengthening of the bilateral agenda or to the solution of regional problems.

"I don't know if this is favourable in Armenia to someone or if it is favourable abroad to Armenia to someone. It is difficult to say," Maria Zakharova noted.

The Russian side regrets that there was no proper reaction from the Armenian authorities to the holding of the neo-Nazi procession in Yerevan on January 1.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said today at a briefing on the holding of the neo-Nazi procession in Yerevan on January 1.

"We have seen the footage and perceived with deep concern the January 1 procession of a group of fascist youths in the centre of Yerevan. We are, of course, surprised that the Armenian law enforcement forces did nothing to prevent the gathering [of people] who demonstrated their orientation on camera in the presence of the media, raising their hands in a Nazi salute. Regrettably, the Armenian authorities and human rights structures did not react properly," Zakharova said.

