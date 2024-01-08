Sighet Music Festival announced its headliners

8 January 2024 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

Europe's largest music festival, Budapest's Sziget, has announced its first headliners. The headliners are the favorites, whose big names, according to the organizers, should attract thousands of fans to the festival, Azernews reports.

Stormzy, Fred Again, Sam Smith, and Martin Garrix have already been named among the 35 names of the first wave of artists who will take to the stages of the "Sighet" in the first two days.

Bands such as Amémé, Blondshell, Crystal Fighters, Eris Drew and Octo Octa, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, Honey Dijon, Joost, Joesef, Joker Out, Louis Tomlinson, L Impératrice will also perform on the island of Obuda, where the festival will be held from August 7 to 12, 2024, Meute, Nia Archives, Dom Dolla, Nova Twins, Overmono, Pip Blom, Warhaus and others, which will be announced later.

Every year for 6 days, the Sziget Festival turns Budapest's Obuda Island into a place of pilgrimage for thousands of fans of modern pop music from more than 100 countries around the world.

This year, music lovers will have a lot of entertainment: more than 50 stages on the island will be built and given to vocalists and instrumentalists.

Tamash Kadar, the general director of the festival, expressed hope that in August "Sighet" will gather a record number of visitors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz