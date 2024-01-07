Scientists names unexpected benefits of coffee
Japanese scientists have stated that regular coffee consumption can improve memory and attention, Azernews reports, citing Springer.
It is noted that the research staff of the University of Tsukuba conducted a study. For 30 days, the mice were given trigonellin, a substance found in coffee, fenugreek and Japanese radish. The rodents were then released into the Morris Maze, where they demonstrated a significant increase in memory ability.
According to the researchers, regular coffee consumption leads to an improvement in cognitive functions due to the fact that this compound has a beneficial effect on blood circulation in the brain, as well as stimulates the growth of new neurons and improves communication between them.
