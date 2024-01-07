Scientists names unexpected benefits of coffee

7 January 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese scientists have stated that regular coffee consumption can improve memory and attention, Azernews reports, citing Springer.

It is noted that the research staff of the University of Tsukuba conducted a study. For 30 days, the mice were given trigonellin, a substance found in coffee, fenugreek and Japanese radish. The rodents were then released into the Morris Maze, where they demonstrated a significant increase in memory ability.

According to the researchers, regular coffee consumption leads to an improvement in cognitive functions due to the fact that this compound has a beneficial effect on blood circulation in the brain, as well as stimulates the growth of new neurons and improves communication between them.

