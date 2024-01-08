China intends to increase number of direct flights to USA

8 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The General Administration of Civil Aviation of China has announced its intention to increase the number of direct flights to the United States in 2024, Azernews reports.

According to official data, the number of regular direct passenger flights between China and the United States has now reached 63 per week.

China will also actively expand air traffic rights agreements with countries that have joined the Belt and Road Initiative, and deepen cooperation with the regions of Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation of China will also work to improve visa and border control policies and further simplify customs clearance processes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz