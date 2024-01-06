Russia becomes Turkiye's main energy supplier

6 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has retained its position as the main supplier of natural gas and oil to Turkiye in 2023, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Russia is the main exporter of natural gas to Turkiye. Thus, in October 2023, its share in Turkiye's imports amounted to 59.14%, the newspaper said, noting that Russia's postponement of payments to Turkiye for natural gas last year "had a calming effect on Ankara in solving economic problems."

The newspaper also said that in October 2023, Turkiye imported 49.93% of its oil from Russia. A year earlier, the share of Russian oil in the Turkish market was 40.74%.

Earlier, local media reported that Turkiye saved about $2 billion last year thanks to increased imports of Russian oil and oil products.

According to Hurriyet, one of the symbols of bilateral trade and economic cooperation is Turkiye's first Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is being built by the Russian side. According to the plan, the plant should start generating electricity in 2024, the newspaper said. Earlier, Turkish authorities reported that this could happen on October 29, when the national holiday - Republic Day - is celebrated.

Turkiye's active cooperation with Russia in 2023, both in the economic and political spheres, will continue amid Ankara's unstable relations with the West. In general, according to the newspaper, the development of relations with Russia is one of the priorities of Turkiye's foreign policy.

