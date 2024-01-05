OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights addresses Russia and Ukraine

5 January 2024 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has expressed serious concern over the increase in attacks and civilian casualties in both Ukraine and Russia, Azernews reports.

ODIHR is gravely concerned by increase in attacks & resulting civilian casualties in both #Ukraine and #Russia, nearly 2 years after Russia's invasion. International law prohibits directly targeting civilian life or infrastructure.

The statement said that international law prohibits direct attacks on civilian life or infrastructure.

