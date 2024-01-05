40 percent of participants in police certification in Armenia did not pass IQ test

5 January 2024 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

About 40 per cent of Armenian police officers failed the testing stage of the general section, the Armenian Interior Ministry's press service told Sputnik-Armenia, Azernews reports.

As of the end of December 2023, 1,123 police officers took part in the attestation, 190 of them passed all stages. Attestation of 3 more officers was in the process.

Attestation includes 4 stages: Electronic testing of general knowledge (police officers themselves call it "IQ test"), two-stage test (testing of physical and firearms training), testing of professional competences (electronic), interview - for the main and higher groups of police positions.

According to the Interior Ministry, 454 participants failed to pass the general knowledge testing stage, 192 - physical training, 279 - firearms training, and 8 people failed to pass the professional competence testing.

It should be noted that the "IQ test" consists of two subsections - general development and professional skills.

---

