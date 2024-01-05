40 percent of participants in police certification in Armenia did not pass IQ test
About 40 per cent of Armenian police officers failed the testing stage of the general section, the Armenian Interior Ministry's press service told Sputnik-Armenia, Azernews reports.
As of the end of December 2023, 1,123 police officers took part in the attestation, 190 of them passed all stages. Attestation of 3 more officers was in the process.
Attestation includes 4 stages: Electronic testing of general knowledge (police officers themselves call it "IQ test"), two-stage test (testing of physical and firearms training), testing of professional competences (electronic), interview - for the main and higher groups of police positions.
According to the Interior Ministry, 454 participants failed to pass the general knowledge testing stage, 192 - physical training, 279 - firearms training, and 8 people failed to pass the professional competence testing.
It should be noted that the "IQ test" consists of two subsections - general development and professional skills.
---
