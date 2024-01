1 January 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Two strong earthquakes occurred in Ishikawa prefecture in western Japan, and aftershocks were felt in the cities of Osaka and Kyoto, as well as in Tokyo, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to information, the first earthquake was recorded at 5.7 magnitude, and the second at 7.4 magnitude.

Tsunami danger has been announced in the country.

Damages and losses have not been specified.

---

