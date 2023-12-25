Over 1,000 prisoners pardoned in Sri Lanka on Christmas Day

25 December 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Over 1,000 prisoners in Sri Lanka were pardoned on Christmas Day in accordance with a presidential decree, Azernews reports.

According to official Gamini Dissanayake, Lankans serving sentences for unpaid fines were among those released on Monday, according to AFP. This step is related to the overcrowding of the island nation's prisons. According to official data, about 30 thousand people are currently in places of detention designed for 11 thousand people.

It should be noted that according to Sri Lankan media, on the eve of the Christmas holidays, the police conducted a large-scale operation against drug trafficking suspects. In total, almost 13.6 thousand people were detained. The vehicles and property of the alleged criminals were also confiscated.

More than 1 thousand people who used narcotic substances were sent to a rehabilitation center run by the military.

