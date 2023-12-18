Cyberattack paralyses most Iranian gas stations [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

About 70% of Iran's gas stations were reported to have gone offline on Monday due to what may have been cyberattacks or other forms of sabotage, Azernews reports.

An anomaly at the petrol stations was attributed to a software problem. It warned that individuals shouldn't rush towards the still-running stations.

The Times of Israel and other Israeli media outlets have linked the issue to an assault by a hacking gang known as "Gonjeshke Darande" (the predatory sparrow).

According to an Oil Ministry statement cited by State TV, over thirty percent of petrol outlets are still operational. There are about 33,000 petrol stations in the nation.

Iran, which has been under Western sanctions for a long time, struggles to obtain modern hardware and software and frequently has to rely on electronic systems that are pirated, which makes it easier for the hackers to target as a result.

