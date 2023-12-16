US President banned from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO

16 December 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US Congress has approved a bill drafted by representatives of both parties in the Senate - Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mark Rubio, according to which the President of the United States will be banned from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO, Azernews reports.

It is expected that the bill will be signed by Joe Biden.

It is worth noting at once that the document was adopted solely for the purpose of tying the hands of Donald Trump in case of his return to the White House. The politician has repeatedly talked about the possibility of leaving the alliance because of too high costs of the United States compared to other countries of the bloc.

Notably, Rubio and Kaine failed to pass the same bill when Trump was in power. Now the congressmen have secured its approval as part of the Pentagon's annual budget.

---

