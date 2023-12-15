Uzbekistan to build a factory producing 10,000 electric cars per year in 2024

On December 14, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the proposals for developing automotive and agricultural machinery, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

It is reported that the production of automobiles has increased three times in recent years and is expected to reach 415,000 units by the end of this year. In order to destroy the state monopoly and develop competition in the industry, 3 new private enterprises and prestigious foreign brands were involved.

The measures in this regard, tasks before the network were discussed in the presentation.

In particular, it is aimed to increase the production of passenger cars in the country to 1 million units by 2030. Tasks to be implemented in 2024 in this regard were determined at the meeting.

“Now Uzavtosanoat joint-stock company needs to expand the product model, improve quality, reduce costs, and move to work in a competitive environment,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It is known that today the world’s leading car factories are switching to e-car production. If the industrialists of our country do not adapt to this trend as soon as possible, it will be more difficult for them to find a place in the market in the future.

The first projects have been started in this regard. Next year, such a factory will be put into operation and it is planned to produce 10,000 EVs.

The President emphasized the importance of paying special attention to this direction and gave an instruction to launch the production of components for electric cars at the enterprises of the network.

