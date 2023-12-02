Armenian checkpoint on border with Turkiye is ready for operation

2 December 2023 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia has completed repair and re-equipment of the Margara checkpoint on the border with Turkiye and now it is ready for operation says Armenian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Azernews reports.

Yerevan expects to receive positive signals from the Turkish side on opening the border for citizens of third countries and those holding diplomatic passports.

The Armenian government allocated 28.3 million drams (about $73 thousand) for the design and rehabilitation of the checkpoint in April 2021. The construction was awarded to one company without a tender, as the State Revenue Committee asked the Town Planning Committee to provide a list of companies that could build the checkpoint quickly.

In July 2022, Armenia and Turkiye agreed in normalization talks to open their common border for third-country nationals and persons with diplomatic passports. In preparation for the possible reopening, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia has started to carry out preparatory work along with other state agencies for the smooth implementation of customs procedures at the checkpoint.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz