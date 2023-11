29 November 2023 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the first reading a bill on changing the state flag. It was announced at a meeting of the Parliament, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

At least 80 deputies were present, 66 deputies voted for, 8 — against.

Thus, deputies supported the bill in the first reading.

