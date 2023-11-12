Ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister arrested for 2 months after wife’s death

12 November 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev will spend the next two months under arrest as it was sanctioned by the Astana court, Azernews reports, Kazinform News Agency.

According to the court’s press service, the decision on Bishimbayev’s arrest was made on November 11.

Recall that Bishimbayev was detained by the Astana police on Thursday on suspicion of murdering his wife at one of the local restaurants. The detainee reportedly beat his spouse to death.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz