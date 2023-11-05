Istanbul's drinking water reserves at lowest level in 11 years

5 November 2023 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

This year, as a result of decreased rainfall in Istanbul, the occupancy rate of three of the ten basins supplying the city with drinking water has dropped by 3 per cent and the remaining seven by 20 per cent, Azernews reports.

According to the report, the reason for the situation is that the city is experiencing one of the biggest droughts in recent years, rainfall has been below average for many years and temperatures have exceeded the climatic norm.

According to the Istanbul Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (İSKI), Büyükçekmece Lake, one of the city's main reservoirs, has also been severely affected by the drought. Thus, the lake's water volume, which stood at 46.64 per cent in the same period last year, has dropped to 3.97 per cent this year. This is the lowest figure in the last 11 years.

In view of the situation, experts advise Istanbul residents to save water and reduce their daily water consumption by three times.

