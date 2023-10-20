US initial jobless claims fall by 13,000

20 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell by 13,000 last week to 198,000, according to Labor Department data released Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The figure was lower than market estimates of 212,000, while the previous week's reading was revised up by 2,000 from 209,000 to 211,000.

The four-week moving average was 205,750, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average

The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8%.

---

