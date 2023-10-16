New Zealand’s opposition National Party wins general election

16 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The conservative opposition National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, won the general election in New Zealand with 38.95% of the vote, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, was second with 26.90%.

The Green Party received 10.77%, the ACT Party received 8.98% and the NZ First Party received 6.46%.

A total of 3.8 million registered voters cast ballots for the 120-seat parliament.

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that New Zealand could face prolonged inflation until 2025, the National Party and the Labour Party promised to improve the economy and control inflation.

---

