6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northwestern Afghanistan, injuring 100

15 October 2023 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Another powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted northwestern Afghanistan on Sunday, injuring at least 100, a health official said, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The US Geological Survey said the latest quake's epicenter was about 34 kilometers (21 miles) outside Herat, a provincial capital, and 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface.

Local broadcaster Tolo News quoted Farhad Afzali, a local health official, confirming injuries to at least 100 people.

He gave no details of the severity of the injuries.

There were reports of damage to scores of houses, but they were not immediately confirmed officially.

A statement from Afghanistan's Information Ministry, run by the interim Taliban administration, said the quake shook Herat and adjoining provinces, knocking out electricity in most of the Herat province.

Herat, which borders Iran and is known as the country’s cultural capital, has been hit by a series of earthquakes over the past week.

Powerful earthquakes on Oct. 7 flattened villages and killed over 2,000 people, apart from injuring thousands in the region, in one of the worst quakes seen in the country in recent years.

More than 90% of the people killed in last week’s quake were women and children, Siddig Ibrahim, the head of UNICEF’s field office in Herat, said on Thursday.

Most of the men were away working in the fields or elsewhere, leaving women doing chores and children at home when buildings collapsed, he explained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz