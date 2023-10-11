Another Armenian aggression in Lebanon - demonstrated hatred by burning flags

11 October 2023 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian vandalism continues. During the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, a number of rebel forces arose in Lebanon. Thus, a group of Armenian revanchists, amid the anarchy in the country, have demonstrated their hatred and aggression by burning the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Israel, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that this kind of behavior was committed against Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens in Lebanon after the successful anti-terrorist measures in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region a few weeks ago. Such deviant groups even attacked the embassy of Azerbaijan in Lebanon.

It should be noted that recently such chaotic behavior of a group of radical-minded Armenians living in different countries of the world has already become a habit. In some countries, by abusing loopholes in the law, those radical groups attack even civilians and pose a serious threat to them.

Radical Armenians burning the flags of Azerbaijan, Israel and Turkey in Lebanon. #StandsWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/eqESETzF5H — Azerbaijani Community of California (@AzerbaijaniCA) October 11, 2023

