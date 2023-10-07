State of emergency declared in Israel

7 October 2023 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Government is actively arming the armed forces. It was noted that against this background was convened an emergency meeting of Palestinian leaders, Azernews reports.

Recall, in the morning of 7 October radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel. In response to the massive rocket fire on the Palestinian side, the Israeli army announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, 545 people were hospitalised, at least 22 people were killed in the incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz