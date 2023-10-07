Hamas attack on Israel leaves 545 people hospitalised

7 October 2023 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

Information about this was released by the Ministry of Health of Israel. It is reported that at least 22 people were killed in the incident. However, it is possible that the death toll will increase, Azernews reports.

Note that today in the south of Israel, as well as in Tel Aviv sounded the air alarm. In the morning radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel. According to information, 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel in 20 minutes. A 70-year-old woman was killed as a result of the shelling. Police Major General Amir Cohen was injured in the southern district. Martial law has been declared in the country. Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered reserve soldiers to be called up for military service.

---

