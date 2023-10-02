Uzbekistan plans to build a high-speed motorway

2 October 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Mutaz al-Hayat, the chairman of the board of Power International Holding company, at his residence in Doha on October 1, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Power International is the largest national holding company of Qatar, which is active in 19 countries of the world in the fields of energy, petrochemical, industry, agriculture, transport infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism. It is one of the leading multinational companies in the Middle East.

Today, in cooperation with this company, a modern livestock cluster is being built in Jizzakh region, which will be the largest agro-industrial complex of the region in the future.

Building a high-speed highway in the country, increasing the volume of ammonia and urea production, building business and hotel infrastructure, and health facilities were noted as promising projects.

The Qatari side announced that the holding will soon open its office in Uzbekistan.

