Georgian Foreign Ministry does not recognize so-called presidential elections in Garabagh

11 September 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expresses its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and doesn’t recognize so-called Presidential elections in Garabagh, which took place on 9 September 2023,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Azernews reports.

Many countries represented by Turkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Moldova condemn so-called elections in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

