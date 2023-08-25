Indian capital exploring business opportunities in Kazakhstan

25 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev took part in the seminar on «Exploring Business Opportunities in Central Asian Countries», which was attended by more than 150 representatives of local large, small and medium-sized businesses, business community, public figures and media representatives, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

This seminar is organized by the Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (MIICCIA) with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs of India and embassies of Central Asian countries, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Speaking to the audience, Ambassador Zhalgasbayev familiarized the audience with the political and economic reforms carried out by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, informed about the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO and measures to strengthen interregional trade and economic ties, including the implementation of the SCO Economic Development Strategy until 2030. Separately, he focused on new business opportunities, in particular, the prospects for investing in the economy of Kazakhstan.

The seminar participants were particularly interested in the activities of the Kazakh Invest National Company, acting as a single negotiator on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in discussing the prospects and conditions for the implementation of investment projects, as well as such opportunities for foreign investors as tax incentives, exemption from import duties, provision of land plots, state grants, investment subsidies and many others measures of state support.

In turn, the President of the Chamber of MIICCIA, Anil Trigunayit stressed the importance of Kazakhstan's role for Indian capital in the region and the country's economic potential, and also thanked the Head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission for a meaningful and informative presentation.

For reference: Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (MIICCIA) is a non–governmental, non-profit organization whose goal is to promote the interests of Indian business and promote entrepreneurship. Thanks to extensive contacts with chambers of commerce and industry of the states of India, as well as with partner chambers in various countries, MIICCIA contributes to solving the problems facing business and developing contacts in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz