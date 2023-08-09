Life expectancy of women 6 years longer than men in Russia - health minister

9 August 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The gap in life expectancy between Russian men and women is about six years, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"On the whole, women have a longer life expectancy, I think the gap is about [...] six years, and of course, women are more inclined to health-conscious behavior," Murashko said at the Terra Scientia forum.

Mortality levels "are practically the same" for Russian women and men at the age of 18, but a significant gap emerges by the age of 30, he said.

"When we analyze mortality levels, the mortality gap between men and women at the age of 30 and 40-45 can be as much as twofold," Murashko said.

He also commented on the problem of obesity and said it caused lower immunity and created prerequisites for cancer.

"Obesity not just leads to high blood pressure and certain looks, but also to cancer. Obesity reduces immunity, including local immunity, prevents the body from fighting malignant neoplasms, and creates prerequisites for cancer," Murashko said.

Obesity is becoming rather widespread, including among children, he said.

The share of obese Russians had soared by 30% over the past five years, the minister said in his presentation.

---

