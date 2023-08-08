Business delegation from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan

8 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from Russia arrived in Kyrgyzstan in search of new business partners, the press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Russian entrepreneurs show particular interest in the agro-industrial complex and are ready to invest in promising projects in the field of agriculture.

They are also ready to supply equipment to local enterprises. The businessmen discussed these and other issues with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

