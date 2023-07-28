Turkish women in Western Thrace trying to keep Ottoman-era clothes alive

28 July 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish women living in the mountain villages of Iskece in Western Thrace, Greece are trying to keep the colorful clothes from the Ottoman period alive, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In a bid to preserve their cultural practices, they wear these clothes every day.

They are also trying to pass on their unique clothing style to the new generation, even though young people have started dressing up differently.

Greece’s Western Thrace region is home to a Muslim Turkish community of around 150,000 dating from Ottoman times.

---

