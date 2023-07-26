Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Canada's joining the EU mission in Armenia

26 July 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Canada's joining the European Union (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia (on the border with Azerbaijan), Azernews reports, citing the ministry's report.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today that "the appearance of Canadians in Armenia is a clear confirmation that the EU, which has completely lost its foreign policy independence, is busy serving the interests of the United States and NATO".

Zakharova stressed that the EU monitoring mission in Armenia is subordinated to the task of geopolitical confrontation with Russia and does not prevent clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"There is certainly no talk about any contribution to the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. All this confirms our assessments that one of the main mechanisms of de-escalation should be the work of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

