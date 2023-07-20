Latvia intends to open a phosphorite processing plant in Uzbekistan

20 July 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Kadamboy Sultonov met with the chairman of the board of directors of Latvian BAO company Yanis Wilgerts, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

During the interview, Yanis Wilgerts expressed his readiness to increase the volume of investments in Uzbekistan by implementing the additional project “Construction of Phosphorite Processing and Enrichment Plant”. According to preliminary estimates, the construction of the plant is estimated at $12 million, all of which will be covered by foreign direct investment.

As a result of the meeting with Yanis Wilgerts, an agreement was reached on organizing his business mission to Uzbekistan on July 19-21 and conducting negotiations with the responsible representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of the republic.

For information, BAO was established in 1995. It is one of the largest Latvian companies providing a full cycle of services related to the collection, safe transportation, and disposal of hazardous waste, as well as minimizing environmental damage. At the moment, the company is implementing an investment project for the development of phosphorites in Uzbekistan with a total cost of $30 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz