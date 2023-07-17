Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement on Istanbul Accords

17 July 2023 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is withdrawing guarantees for the safety of navigation, shutting down the maritime humanitarian corridor in the northwestern Black Sea, Azernews reports, referring to the official statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry notes that the "Black Sea Initiative" ceases to function from July 18, and the joint coordination center in Istanbul will be disbanded: "Russia is restoring the regime of a temporarily dangerous area in the northwestern Black Sea."

The message says that in the conditions of non-fulfillment of the conditions of the Istanbul agreements, "the continuation of the initiative, which has not justified its humanitarian purpose, loses its meaning".

"Only upon receipt of concrete results, and not promises and assurances, will Russia be ready to consider restoring the deal," the statement reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz