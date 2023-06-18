Kyrgyzstan registers 708 cases of measles since beginning of this year

18 June 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Some 708 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2023, epidemiologist of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulzada Dadanova said, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

465 of these cases were laboratory confirmed, 151 cases based on clinical indications, and 92 cases based on epidemiological data.

The highest incidence of measles, 260 cases, is observed in Osh region. 167 cases were registered in Osh city, 82 cases in Bishkek, 55 cases in Batken region, 55 cases in Talas region, 32 cases in Chui region and 22 cases in Issyk-Kul region.

The epidemiologist urged the population to get vaccinated against measles.

