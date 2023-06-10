Belarus posted deflation in May

10 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

In May 2023 the index of consumer prices for goods and services totaled 99.7% as against April 2023 and 102.7% as against December 2022, Azernews reports, citing Belta.by.

In May 2023 the base index of consumer prices, which does not account for changes in prices for individual goods and services susceptible to administrative and seasonal factors, stood at 100.01% over April 2023 and 101.6% in comparison with December 2022.

In May 2023 food prices inched down by 0.7% from April 2023, and went up 2.9% over December 2022.

Non-food prices went down by 0.05% as from April 2023 and rose by 0.9% when compared with December 2022.

Prices for services went up 0.1% as compared to April 2023 and 4.5% as against December 2022.

