Concert of Uzbekistan and Italian musicians

9 June 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

An open-air concert dedicated to the Day of Italy was held on the square in front of the State Academic Grand Theater named after Alisher Navoi, Azernews reports, citing UZA.az.

The concert program, with the participation of the “Bulbulcha” youth choir, the National Symphony Orchestra of the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and Italian musicians Ludovico Troncanetti (piano) and Valentina Boi (soprano), made a great impression on the audience. Works by Italian composers Giuseppe Verdi and Ennio Morricone were performed.

It is worth noting that the talented pianist Ludovico Troncanetti studied at the Milan Conservatory. He gives concerts with solo programs and as part of duets and chamber ensembles in Europe, the United States, Russia, India, China, and other countries. Valentina Boi, the owner of a unique voice, regularly performs on the prestigious stages of Italy with an extensive repertoire.

With the participation of Uzbekistan and Italian performers, the concert once again proved that art knows no boundaries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz