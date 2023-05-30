Exhibition on Chinese tea culture opens in Mongolia

30 May 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

An exhibition featuring the tea culture of northwest China's Shaanxi Province opened here on Tuesday at the Chinese Cultural Center, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

"The ancient Great Tea Road, which connected Asia and Europe, records the long history of friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Mongolian peoples," said Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui at the exhibition's opening ceremony.

Tea, tea sets and paintings on Shaanxi's tea culture and tourism destinations are on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition will feature tea tasting, tea ceremony performances, traditional Chinese tea-making demonstrations and other related activities.

The four-day exhibition is part of a series of events entitled "Tea for Harmony. Yaji Cultural Salon," sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia.

