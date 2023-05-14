Elections in Turkiye are very important for country's future - Tukish Def Minister

14 May 2023 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Elections in Turkiye are very important for the future of our country.

According to Azernews, Minister of National Defense of Turkiye Hulusi Akar noted that the elections in Turkiye continue in a democratic spirit.

To recall, Hulusi Akar voted in the province of Kayseri.

The presidential and parliamentary elections have started in Turkiye today. Voting will end at 17:00 local time. More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Turkiye.

Citizens of Turkiye, who live in foreign countries, voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 to May 9.

The number of citizens of Turkiye living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country amounted to 1.8 million people.

In general, among Turkish citizens living abroad, 3.4 million people have the right to vote in the elections.

Voting was held in 151 Turkish embassies in 73 countries.



